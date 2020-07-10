You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE WITH VIDEO: Missing man Michael Jensen found alive in Waterloo
UPDATE WITH VIDEO: Missing man Michael Jensen found alive in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- A man who went missing from a Waterloo care center on Monday has been found alive.

Larry Lehman, a workman with BDC Group in Marion, found 45-year-old Michael Jensen in a ditch in an open lot at the corner of San Marnan Drive and Hammond Avenue.

Lehman flagged down a passing motorist to assist him.

Jensen, who suffers from a brain tumor, was found partially submerged in water about 4 to 5 inches deep and among cattails almost 10 feet tall.

Paramedics said the water likely kept Jensen cool enough to stay alive. He was able to open his eyes when rescuers arrived. He was transported to a local hospital.

The ditch where he was found is less than a mile from Ravenwood Specialty Care, from where he went missing.

This story will be updated.

