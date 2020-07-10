UPDATE WITH VIDEO: Missing man Michael Jensen found alive in Waterloo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A man who went missing from a Waterloo care center on Monday has been found alive.

Larry Lehman, a workman with BDC Group in Marion, found 45-year-old Michael Jensen in a ditch in an open lot at the corner of San Marnan Drive and Hammond Avenue.

Lehman flagged down a passing motorist to assist him.

Jensen, who suffers from a brain tumor, was found partially submerged in water about 4 to 5 inches deep and among cattails almost 10 feet tall.

Paramedics said the water likely kept Jensen cool enough to stay alive. He was able to open his eyes when rescuers arrived. He was transported to a local hospital.

The ditch where he was found is less than a mile from Ravenwood Specialty Care, from where he went missing.

