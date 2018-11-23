WATERLOO – One person was injured in a Thanksgiving morning house fire in Waterloo.
The blaze is believed to have started in the basement of 109 Hubbard Ave. shortly before 9:25 a.m. Thursday, and the residents had attempted try to put out the flames.
When crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the home, said Battalion Chief Troy Luck. He said the fire had spread through a wall and reached the attic, causing extensive damage to the house.
One resident was taken to a hospital, Luck said. He said the injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, and the city fire marshal is investigating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.