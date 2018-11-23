Try 3 months for $3

WATERLOO – One person was injured in a Thanksgiving morning house fire in Waterloo.

The blaze is believed to have started in the basement of 109 Hubbard Ave. shortly before 9:25 a.m. Thursday, and the residents had attempted try to put out the flames.

When crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the home, said Battalion Chief Troy Luck. He said the fire had spread through a wall and reached the attic, causing extensive damage to the house.

One resident was taken to a hospital, Luck said. He said the injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, and the city fire marshal is investigating.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

