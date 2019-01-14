Try 1 month for 99¢

FORT DODGE — A Fort Dodge woman died in a crash near Highway 20 on Saturday evening.

The Iowa State Patrol identified her as Sheila Ross, 54.. The crash was reported about 5:10 p.m. in Webster County, on County Road P59 about a half-mile north of Highway 20.

Ross was driving a Jeep was southbound on P59 when the vehicle crossed the center line due to icy road conditions and went into the path of a northbound SUV.

Two others were injured in the crash. They were identified as Laurie Mullen, 56, of Fort Dodge, and Paul Ross, 63, of Fort Dodge. Both were transported to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge.

