UPDATE WITH NAMES: Two injured in Cedar Falls crash

CEDAR FALLS --- Two people were injured in a three-vehicle collision in Cedar Falls on Tuesday morning.
Police said one of the drivers, 33-year-old Darian Kelly of Cedar Falls, suffered serious injuries when he was thrown from his white pickup truck, which then came to a rest in a ditch. Paramedics took him to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
Another driver, Bodie Reeder, 35, of Cedar Falls, who was in a blue Ford Escape, was transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
Police said both are expected to survive.
Two people from a red Dodge pickup truck were uninjured.
The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Viking and Hudson Roads.
A traffic control box at the intersection also was destroyed in the accident.