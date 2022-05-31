UPDATE WITH NAMES: Three people dead after Monday crash in south Waterloo

COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — Police have released the names of three people killed in a semi crash over the Memorial Day weekend.
They have been identified as Brayden Proctor, 16, Tricia Randall, 19, and Devon Dirkes, 21.
According to Waterloo police, the three were traveling in a passenger car around 9:53 a.m., and the car and a semi collided at the intersection of Hammond Avenue and East Shaulis Road.
They died at the scene, and the truck driver remained on scene and cooperated with police.
The accident remains under investigation.
