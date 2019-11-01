{{featured_button_text}}

GILBERTVILLE -- An Urbana woman was flown to a hospital with serious injuries in a Thursday morning head-on crash on Interstate 380.

According to the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Anna Bindert was flown to a Waterloo hospital and then transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

The other driver, Maralyn Fagan, 64, of Waterloo, and her passenger, 64-year-old William Fagan were taken to a Waterloo hospital by ambulance. Their injuries aren't considered life threatening.

The crash happened at about 6:50 a.m. Thursday near mile marker 58 when Bindert's northbound vehicle apparently lost control on the ice and crossed the median in to the southbound lanes and collided with Fagan's southbound vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol, Evansdale Police, Gilbertville Fire Rescue, LaPorte City Ambulance, MercyOne Ambulance, Waterloo Fire Rescue and Air Care were involved in the response.

