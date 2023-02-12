CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls man is dead and three others injured following a two-vehicle collision north of Cedar Falls late Saturday.

The Iowa State Patrol identified the deceased as 19-year-old Quincy Friedrich.

Also injured were Peyton Franzen, 20, of Tripoli; Ethan Roethler, 18, of Janesville; and Isabella Sellers, 18, of Lithia, Florida. Sellers and Roethler were taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Franzen was taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

The collision at the intersection of West Cedar Wapsie and Leversee roads drew crews from Janesville, Denver, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, MercyOne Ambulance and the Iowa State Patrol.

The crash happened at about 10:18 p.m. Saturday when a Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Roethlier traveling north on Leversee ran the stop sign and was struck by a westbound Volkswager Passat driven by Braden Williams, 23, of Holy Cross, according to the state patrol.

Both vehicles came to a rest in the ditch and one of the vehicles overturned.

Friedrich, a passenger, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The others were either transported for assessment or assessed for injuries at the scene, deputies said.

The crash is under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

Photos: Crash, Cedar Wapsie and Leversee, Feb. 11, 2023 021123jr-crash-leversee-4 021123jr-crash-leversee-3 021123jr-crash-leversee-1 021123jr-crash-leversee-2