SOLON — Two people were killed and one injured in a collision south of Solon Thursday.
The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Iowa Highway 1, just south of Solon in Johnson County.
The Iowa State Patrol says Tori Sabin Smith, 30, of Mediapolis, was driving her Dodge Caravan southbound on Highway 1 just south of 210th Street NE when Smith crossed the center line and struck a northbound Kia Sport driven by Kirk Flom, 50, of Solon.
Smith and Flom were both pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics morgue by the Johnson County medical examiner's office, according to the state patrol.
Another person, Jose Gamez Avila, 20, of Wapello, was injured and taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics via UIHC Aircare, according to the state patrol. It was not clear which vehicle Avila was in at the time.
