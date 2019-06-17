IOWA CITY -- A Texas man is dead in a Sunday night Interstate 80 crash in Johnson County caused by a wrong-way driver.
It was one of two fatalities reported Sunday by the Iowa State Patrol. The second crash took place in rural Mason City earlier in the day.
In the Johnson County crash, Robert H. Sawyer, 64, of Nocona, Texas, died when his vehicle was struck by a wrong-way driver. The crash was reported about 9:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Intersection 80 near mile marker 234. Troopers said those injured were Stephen D. Lucore, 32, of Iowa City, identified as the wrong-way driver, and Mercedes Quevas, 58, no address given. The report did not indicate which vehicle she was in. The driver of the third vehicle was Michael F. Griffin, 34, of Memphis, Tenn., who was not injured.
Lucore and Quevas were transported to University Hospitals in Iowa City.
The crash remains under investigation.
In rural Mason City, the crash killed Martin Ross, 26, of Mason City shortly after 2 a.m. Two others, Jeffrey Robak, 60, of Plymouth, and Kaleb Badker, 17, of Ogden, were injured.
The crash was on Mallard Avenue between 240th and 250th streets. Troopers said Ross crossed the center line and struck Robak's van. Badker's car then struck the van also.
The crash remains under investigation.
