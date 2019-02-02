IOWA CITY -- Three people were killed in one crash and a fourth was killed in a Johnson County pileup Thursday on Iowa highways.
The crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 at mile marker 242 1/2 was directly related to the weather, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
William W. Hicks, 72, of Coralville, died in that crash, reported about 3:30 p.m. Another driver, Reggie R. Gist,36, of Cedar Rapids, was injured.
Troopers said a total of seven passenger vehicles and four semi-tractor trailers were involved in the crash "due to 100 percent ice and snow covered roadway and diminished/reduced visibility."
In the Crawford County crash, three people died in a crash about 5 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 59 and 270th Street.
The deceased were identified as Penny Hulsebus, 52, of Defiance, the driver of a minivan; Maria Petro Garcia Hernandez, 48, of Denison; amd Erika L. Dionicio, 42, of Denison. The latter two women were backseat passengers in a SUV being driven by Saul Armando Guzman Orellana, 46, of Denison, who was injured in the crash, along with another passenger.
Troopers said both vehicles were on Highway 59 when the minivan cross the center line and struck the SUV head-on. The report did not say whether weather was a factor.
