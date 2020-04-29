UPDATE WITH NAMES: 2 children killed, 5 hurt in minivan crash at Iowa field entrance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JAMAICA — Authorities say two children are dead and five others are hurt after a young driver crashed a minivan at an Iowa field entrance.

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla said the crash happened around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday after the 16-year-old driver, Michael Marie Crane of Perry, lost control of the Toyota Sienna in the community of Jamaica, KCCI reports.

The deceased were identified as Claire Brown, 5, of Perry, and Lindsay Brown, 10, of Perry. The injured were identified as Eli Brown, 7, of Perry; Katelyn Brown, 11, of Perry, both of whom were transported to Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines; Randy Seratt, 11, of Dawson, and Carter West, 5, of Dawson.

The patrol said the van was northbound on Beaumont Place in Dallas County when the vehicle lost control and went into a farm field.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 14 Angry 2