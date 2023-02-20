WATERLOO --- Police continue to investigate a Sunday morning crash that claimed the life of a Waterloo woman.

Natalie Joy Peterson, 59, died at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital from her injuries shortly after the collision, according to the accident report.

The crash happened at about 9:05 a.m. Sunday when Peterson was driving her for Focus east on University Avenue. She just passed Sergeant Road and was approaching Sunnyside Avenue when she apparently lost control, according to the accident report.

The Focus went off the left side of the road, re-entered the roadway and then crashed into a highway sign pole on the right side of the road, the report shows.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue removed her from the wreckage and took her to the hospital, where she died.

The report describes the collision as a single-vehicle accident.

(Staff writer Jeff Reinitz contributed to this report)

