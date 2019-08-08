SUMNER -- A small plane crashed Thursday morning along Highway 93 at the west entrance to downtown Sumner, killing the pilot.
Sumner Police Officer Trey Myers said Bremer County Dispatch received multiple 911 calls at 7:21 a.m. Thursday for a plane crashing into the 1300 block of West First Street, otherwise known as Highway 93, coming into town from the west.
Multiple agencies responded and found a single-engine crop duster plane "engulfed in flames," Myers said.
The pilot was identified Thursday afternoon as David Baker, 56, of Swedesburg, an unincorporated community in southeast Iowa. He was the only one in the plane at the time, according to officials.
Sumner Police said the National Transportation Safety Board would be taking over the investigation Thursday afternoon.
Officials covered the plane's debris with a blue tarp where it came to rest, against a tree in front of a mixed-use building that Myers said was a single residence and storage building. He didn't know if anyone was inside the building at the time of the crash.
The plane hit nearby power lines on its way down, taking out power to some of the nearby First Street businesses, like Lifeline Emergency Vehicles and Norby's Farm Fleet, employees confirmed.
"We heard a crash first and then the power went out," said Karla Michel, Norby's manager, whose building was near the crash.
"We saw something black hit the parking lot --- I guess it was a tire from the airplane," she said.
An airplane tire ended up bouncing violently into the front door of First State Bank east of Norby's, and employees were cleaning up glass that had shattered their front door.
Norby's employees saw the plane crash into the tree.
"It was like a fireball," said Norby's assistant manager Lisa Smith.
"I thought the tree was on fire," Michel added.
Further details on how the crash happened were not available Thursday.
Also assisting were the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department, Sumner Emergency Medical Services, the Bremer County Sheriff's Office, the Iowa State Patrol, Bremer County Emergency Management, the Iowa Department of Transportation, the Bremer Rural Electric Cooperative and the Federal Aviation Administration.
