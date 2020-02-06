UPDATE WITH NAME: One injured in Waterloo crash

WATERLOO – One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a Wednesday afternoon crash.

Casey Sanderson, 45, of LaPorte City, was pinned inside the Ford F250 pickup he was driving, and firefighters had to cut through part of the vehicle to rescue him. He was taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital for leg injuries, according to the accident report.

A 7-year-old child in the vehicle had minor injuries.

The crash happened at about 4:35 p.m. Wednesday as the vehicle was heading south on Highway 218 near West Sixth Street when it began having mechanical issues with the steering system, according to the report. The vehicle hit a concrete barrier and then left the roadway and collided with a tree in the median.

