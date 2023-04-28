WATERLOO — One person was flown to the hospital after his vehicle crashed head-on into a semi and burst into flames early Friday.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 26-year-old Jordan Welch was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

The crash happened at about 2:15 a.m. on northbound U.S. Highway 218 near the Broadway Street overpass.

Witnesses told police Welch’s Dodge Charger was traveling the wrong way on the highway and collided with a Freightliner semi driven by Christopher Scholl, 50, of Manly.

The Charger caught fire, and a passerby removed the occupant from the burning car, according to officials with Waterloo Fire Rescue.

The semi broke through a concrete jersey barrier that separates the lanes and came to a rest in the southbound lanes. The semi driver wasn’t injured.

Firefighters extinguished the flames. Welch suffered burns and other injuries and was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

The crash is under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol and the Waterloo Police Department.

Photo: Crash, fire Highway 218, April 28, 2023 042823jr-crash-218-3 042823jr-crash-218-2 042823jr-crash-218-1