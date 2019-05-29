{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – One man is dead after his riding mower slipped into a pond.

The accident at his home at 2027 Huntington Road was discovered around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as 60-year-old David Calton.

He had been operating a zero-turn mower along the edge of a pond on his property when the mower entered the water and overturned, trapping him underneath, according to officials at Waterloo Fire Rescue.

Waterloo Police said an autopsy will be scheduled to determine an exact cause of death.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

