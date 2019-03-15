CEDAR FALLS — One person is dead following an accident in a truck yard at a Cedar Falls business this morning.
Anthony Harris, 24, of Salem, Ore., was hit in the back lot of Martin Bros. Distributing on Viking Road, according to police.
Harris, a truck driver, was on foot in the lot when he was run over by a Martin Brothers Distributing semi driven by Dean Cross of Cedar Falls.
Cedar Falls Police Chief Jeff Olson said Harris, who was employed by KB Transportation out of Sioux City, was trapped under the trailer’s wheels.
Just after 6 a.m. Friday morning, Cedar Falls Police, Fire, and MercyOne paramedics were called to Martin Bros. Distributing at 406 W. Viking Road. Harris was transported to Mercy One in Waterloo by ambulance and died from his injuries, according to police.
"We are heartbroken to report that the driver on foot lost his life in this accident," said Ethan DeWall, Martin Bros. vice president of operations, in a press release. "We are cooperating fully with police officials to determine the exact sequence of events.
"As a family-owned company we realize words cannot begin to express our sorrow to the family of the gentleman who lost his life. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, as well as the driver involved in the accident.
"We are using every resource at our disposal to assist and work alongside investigators to determine what happened."
