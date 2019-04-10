WATERLOO – A West Des Moines man is dead after he allegedly drove off in another person’s car and crashed early Sunday.
According to police, the vehicle’s owner dialed 911 as he ran after the Hyundai Elantra that pulled away from 800 block of Fourth Street around 1 a.m.
The wrecked vehicle was found moments later in the 400 block of Iowa Street. The driver, 48-year-old Carlos Antwine Wilder, formerly of Waterloo, was unconscious in the vehicle.
Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took him to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.
An autopsy will be conducted, according to police.
According to the accident report, the Hyundai was traveling north on Iowa Street and hit a parked Cadillac sport utility vehicle and then left the roadway and struck a tree head-on. Wilder wasn't wearing a seat belt, according to the accident report.
