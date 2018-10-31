DORCHESTER -- A Minnesota man has died in a farm accident near the Iowa-Minnesota border in Allamakee County.
The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened Tuesday about 9:20 p.m. in a farm field on Bee Hill Drive.
The deceased was identified as Gerald Oren Myrhe, 64, of Caledonia, Minn.
The individual was run over by a combine. Deputies said the combine backed up to unload corn into a wagon when the man was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
