DORCHESTER -- A Minnesota man has died in a farm accident near the Iowa-Minnesota border in Allamakee County.

The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened Tuesday about 9:20 p.m. in a farm field on Bee Hill Drive.

The deceased was identified as Gerald Oren Myrhe, 64, of Caledonia, Minn.

The individual was run over by a combine. Deputies said the combine backed up to unload corn into a wagon when the man was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

