Try 1 month for 99¢
DNR logo

KNOXVILLE (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fatal hunting accident in south-central Iowa.

Marion County deputies and Iowa Natural Resources Department officials responded to a report of the shooting around 4:30 p.m. Sunday near Lake Red Rock.

DNR officials on Monday said the victim was Blake E. Schroder, 23, of Leighton, who was fatally shot by a round believed to be fired from a member of his large hunting party abut 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing. An autopsy is pending at the State Medical Examiner's office in Ankeny.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
5
1

Tags

Load comments