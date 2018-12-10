KNOXVILLE (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fatal hunting accident in south-central Iowa.
Marion County deputies and Iowa Natural Resources Department officials responded to a report of the shooting around 4:30 p.m. Sunday near Lake Red Rock.
DNR officials on Monday said the victim was Blake E. Schroder, 23, of Leighton, who was fatally shot by a round believed to be fired from a member of his large hunting party abut 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The investigation into the incident remains ongoing. An autopsy is pending at the State Medical Examiner's office in Ankeny.
