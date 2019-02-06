Try 1 month for 99¢

INDEPENDENCE -- A Humboldt County man has died in a car-semi crash on Highway 20 in Buchanan County on Tuesday evening.

Bailey N. De Vries, 22, of Hardy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The crash was reported about 6:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 20 near mile marker 252.

Troopers said De Vries was driving a 2006 Chevy Impala eastbound on Highway 20 when he lost control and slid through the median. The Impala then struck a semi tractor-trailer, which was westbound on Hwy. 20.

The driver of the semi was not identified as of Wednesday.

The crash remains under investigation. Assisting troopers at the scene was the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, Independence Fire, Buchanan County Ambulance Service and the Iowa Department of Transportation Enforcement.

