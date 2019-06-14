WATERLOO – A Waterloo boy who was injured in a bicycle accident with a pickup truck on Thursday has been transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment.
The child’s condition wasn’t immediately available.
According to police, 10-year-old Keion Bridges was riding his bike southbound across Franklin Street at Vinton Street around 3:37 p.m. when his bike collided with a pickup truck traveling east on Franklin.
The pickup truck had a green light, according to police.
The driver of the truck, 53-year-old William J. Kirby of Coggon, wasn’t injured.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
