UPDATE WITH NAME: Authorities investigate fatal accident in Cedar Falls parking lot
CEDAR FALLS – Authorities have identified the man who died when he was struck by a semi-trailer at the Target Distribution Center on Sunday.

Police said the deceased as 32-year-old Ian Jimenez of Los Angeles, another truck driver.

Cedar Falls police and firefighters and MercyOne paramedics were called to the distribution center after witnesses found Jimenez on the ground in the parking lot around 11:35 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities determined the he was deceased, and evidence indicated he had been run over by a semi-tractor. The semi driver was identified as Marcus Peeler, 61, of Las Vegas.

Cedar Falls Police were assisted at the scene by an Iowa Department of Transportation Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer.

