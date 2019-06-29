{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — An ambulance that had stopped to fix a flat tire on Interstate 380 was struck by a passing vehicle Friday afternoon.

An additional ambulance was called to the crash, near mile marker 58 in Waterloo, to transport the patient on the ambulance.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the ambulance was identified as Robert Livingston, no age given, of Waterloo. His vehicle also struck a camper being towed in an outside lane.

The patient on the ambulance was transported to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Livingston sustained a minor injury, and was treated by medics on the scene. Both the ambulance crew and the driver who was pulling the camper were uninjured.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday, when the Advanced Medical Transport (AMT) ambulance pulled to the side of the interstate in the northbound lane.

Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by MercyOne Ambulance, La Porte City Ambulance and the Iowa Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement.

