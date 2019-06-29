WATERLOO — An ambulance that had stopped to fix a flat tire on Interstate 380 was struck by a passing vehicle Friday afternoon.
An additional ambulance was called to the crash, near mile marker 58 in Waterloo, to transport the patient on the ambulance.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the ambulance was identified as Robert Livingston, no age given, of Waterloo. His vehicle also struck a camper being towed in an outside lane.
You have free articles remaining.
The patient on the ambulance was transported to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Livingston sustained a minor injury, and was treated by medics on the scene. Both the ambulance crew and the driver who was pulling the camper were uninjured.
The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday, when the Advanced Medical Transport (AMT) ambulance pulled to the side of the interstate in the northbound lane.
Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by MercyOne Ambulance, La Porte City Ambulance and the Iowa Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.