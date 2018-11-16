Try 1 month for 99¢
The first major snowfall in northeast Iowa is expected tonight into tomorrow morning, with 2 to 5 inches of snow expected in much of northeast Iowa.

A winter weather advisory was in effect beginning at 6 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday for Allamakee, Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Grundy, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek counties in northeast Iowa, where up to 5 inches of snow is forecast, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory means that snow will be likely to cause traveling drivers difficulty at times, with lower visibility and slippery roads.

"Be especially cautious as drivers will just be acclimating themselves to wintry driving conditions during one of the first events of the season," the NWS said in its advisory.

Lesser amounts of snow were expected further south, with Waterloo forecast for 2 to 4 inches of snow between Friday and Saturday, according to the NWS. The precipitation will begin as rain, according to the forecast.

The snow should taper off by 4 a.m. Saturday.

