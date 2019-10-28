{{featured_button_text}}

DECORAH – A Decorah man has identified as the victim of the fatal crash last Thursday night in rural Decorah.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office on Monday identified the deceased as William James Smith, 54.

The crash was reported about 6:45 p.m. on Trout Run Road, according to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Smith was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed. He drove off the roadway and struck a large tree.

Smith was the only occupant of the vehicle.

