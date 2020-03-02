UPDATE: Winner claims $1M prize at Iowa Lottery headquarters
0 comments

UPDATE: Winner claims $1M prize at Iowa Lottery headquarters

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
021014ho-powerball-logo

CLIVE (AP) — A northwest Iowa man who bought a Powerball ticket that turned out to be worth $1 million claimed his prize Monday.

Shane Saxen told officials at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive that he usually doesn't buy a ticket until the jackpot's really high.

“In this case, I just decided, ‘Why not? I’ll get one,'” Saxen said.

The ticket he bought at a Brew convenience store matched five of the numbers drawn Saturday but missed the Powerball number and the $80 million jackpot.

Saxen, 31, lives in Correctionville and works as a campus security officer at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City. He plans to invest most of his winnings for retirement.

“I’ll probably trade in my vehicle now for a new vehicle," he said, adding, "I’ll be doing some thinking about what I want to do.”

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News