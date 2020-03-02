UPDATE: Winner claims $1M prize at Iowa Lottery headquarters

CLIVE (AP) — A northwest Iowa man who bought a Powerball ticket that turned out to be worth $1 million claimed his prize Monday.

Shane Saxen told officials at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive that he usually doesn't buy a ticket until the jackpot's really high.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“In this case, I just decided, ‘Why not? I’ll get one,'” Saxen said.

The ticket he bought at a Brew convenience store matched five of the numbers drawn Saturday but missed the Powerball number and the $80 million jackpot.

Saxen, 31, lives in Correctionville and works as a campus security officer at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City. He plans to invest most of his winnings for retirement.

“I’ll probably trade in my vehicle now for a new vehicle," he said, adding, "I’ll be doing some thinking about what I want to do.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0