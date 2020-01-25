UPDATE: Waterloo to host RAGBRAI riders in overnight stop

DES MOINES — It’s been a decade since RAGBRAI made an overnight stop in Waterloo.

But Saturday night, Waterloo was named one of the eight host cities for an overnight stop for the thousands of bicyclists making their way across the state in the 48th year of the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa.

RAGBRAI officials announced the eight overnight stops from west to east are Le Mars, Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Iowa Falls, Waterloo, Anamosa, Maquoketa and Clinton.

The cross-through towns for this year’s ride, July 19-25, will be named at a later date, officials said.

Tavis Hall, executive director of Experience Waterloo, was in Des Moines for the announcement.

“It’s huge for us. Just look back at the progress we have made in the past 10 years. To be able to reflect it as a community on how far we’ve come, and to have people from all over the state and country come here and check out Waterloo and see the progress we have made is awesome,” he said.

Preliminary plans call for the overnight campers to stay in Exchange Park with festivities in two downtown locations.