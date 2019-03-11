WATERLOO – An autopsy is scheduled for today (Monday) in the case of a high school student found dead over the weekend.
Tayshaun Jenkins, 16, was found face down on the sidewalk in the area of Courtland and Vinton streets around 8:18 a.m. Sunday. A cause of death hasn’t been determined.
Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma, and the body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s facility in Ankeny.
It wasn’t clear how long Tayshaun had been dead, but police said it was believed he didn’t return home the night before. His home is located about two miles from the scene.
Tayshaun had attended East High and was currently studying at Expo High School, and school officials are responding to his death.
“There are extra counselors, the counseling response team, available at both Expo and East high schools, both of which Tayshaun attended. They were made aware of over the weekend so they can help the students who might need to process their reactions and their loss,” said Tara Thomas, spokesperson for Waterloo Community School District. “Any student who expresses issues, concerns or feelings they would want to discuss with a professional, then the staff can refer them to the counseling team.”
