UPDATE: Waterloo man claims $2 million Powerball prize

MELODY PARKER

WATERLOO -- Some lucky someone is holding a Powerball ticket to a $2 million prize in Saturday's drawing. The $2 million-winning ticket was purchased at New Star Liquor, 1625 W. Fourth St. The ticket came within one number of having at least a share of Saturday's $155.9 million jackpot.

The ticket initially matched the first five numbers but missed the Powerball to win a $1 million prize. But whoever bought the ticket also added the Power Play® option to the purchase, which multiplies the prize at the Match 5 level to $2 million.

The Waterloo ticket was the only one in the country to win a $2 million prize in Saturday’s drawing.

Saturday’s winning numbers were: 12-17-20-21-26 and Powerball 8. The Power Play number was 3. No one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, so the big prize climbs to an estimated $168 million annuity ($117 million lump-sum option) for Wednesday.

New Star Liquor will receive a $2,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the $2 million-winning ticket.

This is Iowa’s second big Powerball win this year.