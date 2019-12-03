WATERLOO – Authorities have determined that a fire that damaged a Waterloo home Tuesday morning was accidental.
Fire officials said the likely cause of the blaze was a discarded cigarette that lit bag of trash on the back porch of 227 Gable St.
No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
You have free articles remaining.
A neighbor spotted the flames, called 911 and attempted to spray the fire with a garden home, said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen with Waterloo Fire Rescue.
The fire spread into the kitchen and dining room and up into the roof soffits before fighters stopped it, he said. The rest of the home suffered heat and smoke damage.
The house is owned by Titan Property Investments, according to county property records.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.