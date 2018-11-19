WATERLOO – A fire that damaged a Waterloo home on Monday is believed to have started with a candle, according to fire officials.
The resident at 1254 Edgewood Drive was home around noon when she noticed the blaze. She attempted to put it out, and a neighbor brought a fire extinguisher and helped, the fire continued to burn, said Battalion Chief Troy Luck with Waterloo Fire Rescue.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control shortly after arriving. Fire damage was contained to the living room where it started, but the rest of the house took heat and smoke damage.
No injuries were reported, and the American Red Cross is assisting the resident with emergency shelter.
Officials determined the fire started next to a recliner near where candles were kept, Luck said.
