UPDATE: Waterloo hospitals revise visitor restrictions

WATERLOO – As COVID-19 related cases continue to decline in the region, MercyOne Northeast Iowa and UnityPoint Health area hospitals updated visitation restrictions.
Here are the MercyOne updated visitation restrictions are as follows:
- One healthy visitor (18 or older) per patient per day that passes screening. This includes hospital patients, or a caregiver/loved one during any other type of appointment such as a surgery, test, procedure, etc. Patients will be provided with specific information when scheduling or can call their provider office for details for the various areas.
- Pediatric patients, including inpatient, outpatient clinic visits and NICU, are allowed both parents if necessary.
- Any visitor entering the building will be required to sanitize hands upon entry, have temperature checked, answer health questions and wear a mask (either their own cloth mask or a surgical mask provided).
MercyOne said at this time, to ensure the safety of some of our most vulnerable patients, no visitors will be allowed in the following units: Waterloo Inpatient Behavioral Health Care and Horizons, Cedar Falls Senior Behavioral Health Care and Oelwein Senior Care.
At UnityPoint Health and Grundy County Memorial Hospital the updated policy allows patients one visitor who is a significant other or caregiver. All visitors will be screened for illness upon entry, must wear a mask and must stay in the patient’s room for the duration of their visit.
Exceptions to this policy include:
- No visitors for patients in isolation.
- In end-of-life situations, all immediate family members will be allowed to visit.
Visitors were initially limited on March 10, and the policy was updated March 17 to allow no visitors except for extraordinary circumstances.
Waiting areas and other areas such as the cafeteria remain restricted. Everyone is frequently reminded to wash or sanitize their hands and face masks are available for those who need one. For more information on UnityPoint Health’s extensive safety measures, visit unitypoint.org/waterloo/care.
