UPDATE: Waterloo hospitals revise visitor restrictions

WATERLOO – As COVID-19 related cases continue to decline in the region, MercyOne Northeast Iowa and UnityPoint Health area hospitals updated visitation restrictions.

Here are the MercyOne updated visitation restrictions are as follows:

One healthy visitor (18 or older) per patient per day that passes screening. This includes hospital patients, or a caregiver/loved one during any other type of appointment such as a surgery, test, procedure, etc. Patients will be provided with specific information when scheduling or can call their provider office for details for the various areas.

Pediatric patients, including inpatient, outpatient clinic visits and NICU, are allowed both parents if necessary.

Any visitor entering the building will be required to sanitize hands upon entry, have temperature checked, answer health questions and wear a mask (either their own cloth mask or a surgical mask provided).

MercyOne said at this time, to ensure the safety of some of our most vulnerable patients, no visitors will be allowed in the following units: Waterloo Inpatient Behavioral Health Care and Horizons, Cedar Falls Senior Behavioral Health Care and Oelwein Senior Care.