UPDATE: Waterloo daycare closed for 2 weeks after 2 children, 3 staff test positive for coronavirus
UPDATE: Waterloo daycare closed for 2 weeks after 2 children, 3 staff test positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.

 CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS

WATERLOO -- A preschool and daycare that serves more than 100 children announced it would be closed for two weeks to deep clean the facility after a child and a teacher tested positive for coronavirus, and then a second student and two more staff tested positive over the weekend.

Happy Time Preschool and Daycare, part of Cedar Valley Church on Ansborough Avenue in Waterloo, sent an email to parents over the weekend confirming that a child in their care tested positive on Thursday, and "some of the teachers" were then tested on Thursday and Friday.

A copy of that email was forwarded to The Courier on Monday, and Happy Time director Kathy White confirmed it was accurate.

In a separate email to parents Monday morning, White added that she was "notified that two new staff and one student have tested positive" over the weekend, which seems to bring the total to three employees and two students.

"It has been recommended that we close Happy Time for two weeks," White wrote in the email, noting she also recommended parents self-isolate their children for those two weeks and "not seek another daycare" in the meantime.

"The health department does not want this traveling to another facility," White wrote.

White said Happy Time has "over 100 kids in our center and over 30 employees" that work there. She did not say if all employees would be tested.

"We do not have an outbreak," White told The Courier. "Happy Time is working closely with the Black Hawk County Health Department. ... We are following all of their recommendations and protocols."

Happy Time note to parents

White's letter, in full, is below:

-----------

Dear Happy Time Parents,

I am sorry to have to send you this email on the weekend. As you are aware, we had a child test positive for Covid on Thursday, June 18th. We contacted the Black Hawk Health Department and followed their recommendations. On Thursday and Friday, some of the teachers were also tested. One of those tests came back positive. Also, we have two other teachers who are awaiting the results of their tests, but they are now showing symptoms.

After talking with the Director of the Black Hawk County Coronavirus Task Force, and walking through all of our options, it has been recommended that we close Happy Time for two weeks. It is also recommended that I advise families to self-isolate during these two weeks. I was asked to also recommend that you not seek another daycare during these two weeks for care for your child. The health department does not want this traveling to another facility.

We are trying to be as transparent as we can and keep everyone up to date with recommendations. We will be deep cleaning the entire center during these two weeks, and continuing to follow all of the recommendations from the Black Hawk Health Department. We will not charge you for those two weeks, and will keep you updated as to any more positive test results that occur.

I am praying for each of you. I know this makes many challenges for each of you and I hope you understand that we did not come to this conclusion very lightly. Please let me know if I can answer any more of your questions.

May the Lord bless you and keep you safe.

Kathy White

Director's Office

Happy Time Preschool and Daycare

Cedar Valley Church - Children's Ministry

