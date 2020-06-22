UPDATE: Waterloo day care closed for 2 weeks after 2 children, 3 staff test positive for coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- A preschool and day care that serves more than 100 children announced it will close for two weeks to deep clean the facility after a child and a teacher tested positive for the coronavirus, and a second student and two more staff tested positive over the weekend.

Happy Time Preschool and Daycare, part of Cedar Valley Church on Ansborough Avenue in Waterloo, sent an email to parents over the weekend confirming a child in their care tested positive Thursday, and "some of the teachers" were tested Thursday and Friday.

A copy of that email was forwarded to The Courier on Monday, and Happy Time director Kathy White confirmed it was accurate.

In a separate email to parents Monday morning, White added she was "notified that two new staff and one student have tested positive" over the weekend, which brings the total to three employees and two students.

"It has been recommended that we close Happy Time for two weeks," White wrote in the email, noting she also recommended parents self-isolate their children for those two weeks and not seek another day care in the meantime.

"The health department does not want this traveling to another facility," White wrote.