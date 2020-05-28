UPDATE: WATCH NOW: State reaches 500 deaths, all 99 counties have cases; Iowa now at 12th in nation per capita

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES -- Iowa has now reached 500 deaths from COVID-19, and all of the state's 99 counties now have at least one confirmed case of coronavirus, according to state health officials.

Fifteen new deaths were recorded on the Iowa Department of Public Health's coronavirus website as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

Decatur County recorded its first case of coronavirus Thursday, meaning that all of Iowa's 99 counties have now been confirmed to have at least one case of the virus.

Gov. Kim Reynolds reported meatpacking plant outbreak Thursday, at Tyson Fresh Meats in Storm Lake, that was affecting more than 500 employees.

Buena Vista County, where the plant is located, has recorded 697 cases in total for a 3.5% infection rate per capita, the highest in Iowa.

But even in announcing the outbreak, officials said they were under no obligation to do so.

IDPH deputy director Sarah Reisetter said her department only becomes aware of outbreaks if businesses self report them, which they are not required to do, and state law allows for officials to release that information "only when necessary to inform the public," she said.