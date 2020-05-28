UPDATE: WATCH NOW: State reaches 500 deaths, all 99 counties have cases; Iowa now at 12th in nation per capita

DES MOINES -- Iowa has now reached 500 deaths from COVID-19, and all of the state's 99 counties now have at least one confirmed case of coronavirus, according to state health officials.
Fifteen new deaths were recorded on the Iowa Department of Public Health's coronavirus website as of 10 a.m. Thursday.
Decatur County recorded its first case of coronavirus Thursday, meaning that all of Iowa's 99 counties have now been confirmed to have at least one case of the virus.
Gov. Kim Reynolds reported meatpacking plant outbreak Thursday, at Tyson Fresh Meats in Storm Lake, that was affecting more than 500 employees.
Buena Vista County, where the plant is located, has recorded 697 cases in total for a 3.5% infection rate per capita, the highest in Iowa.
But even in announcing the outbreak, officials said they were under no obligation to do so.
IDPH deputy director Sarah Reisetter said her department only becomes aware of outbreaks if businesses self report them, which they are not required to do, and state law allows for officials to release that information "only when necessary to inform the public," she said.
"While I know there is a high level of interest in IDPH announcing outbreaks at businesses, the most important thing for Iowans to know is how to protect your own health," Reisetter said Thursday. "In addition, if you are contacted by IDPH, please pick up the phone."
Iowa moved up from 13th to 12th in the nation on Thursday among all 50 states and the District of Columbia for cases per capita, passing Pennsylvania. It moved up to 20th from 21st in the nation in deaths per capita, passing New Mexico.
Adding Black Hawk County’s totals to the state’s, 18,723 people have tested positive for coronavirus, or 0.6% of the state’s population, of which 10,148 have recovered.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the state had 500 deaths in 35 counties. More than 2.6% of Iowans who have tested positive for coronavirus have died, with 46% of those over the age of 80 and 41% between 61 and 80.
The state added one long-term care outbreak for 38 such outbreaks in 17 counties.
Two Iowa counties have now had 3% or more of their population test positive for coronavirus: Buena Vista and Louisa counties.
Four Iowa counties -- Crawford, Marshall, Tama and Woodbury -- have had 2% or more of their population test positive, while another five are over 1%: Black Hawk, Dallas, Muscatine, Wapello and Wright counties.
Eleven counties have now had 10 or more COVID-19 deaths: Black Hawk, Dallas, Dubuque, Jasper, Linn, Louisa, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Tama and Woodbury counties.
The state continued to bring their positive test rate down, now sitting at a 13% positive test rate. The World Health Organization recommends a positive test rate of 10% or less as an adequate testing rate.
The Black Hawk County Health Department reported 13 more cases and two more deaths Wednesday for a total of 1,935 cases and 43 deaths, an infection rate of 1.5%. The county has the third-highest number of cases in the state, behind Polk and Woodbury counties.
Black Hawk County has four long-term care facility outbreaks: Harmony House remained at 91 cases and 22 recovered among residents and staff, Friendship Village remained at 47 cases and 16 recovered, Pillar of the Cedar Valley remained at 19 cases with two recovered, and NewAldaya Lifescapes remained at 17 cases with seven recovered.
Tama County added two deaths for 26 deaths but remained at 400 cases, an infection rate of 2.4%.
Tama County has two long-term care outbreaks: Westbrook Acres remained at 44 cases with 16 recovered, and Sunnycrest Nursing Center added one case for a total of nine cases.
Allamakee County added one case for 120 cases and four deaths, an infection rate of 0.8%.
Bremer County remained at 67 cases and six deaths, an infection rate of 0.2%.
Though administrators at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Communities say their outbreak has been over since May 14, the state still classifies the facility as having an active outbreak, with 30 cases and 25 recovered.
A state coronavirus strike team was in Waverly Wednesday and Thursday to specifically test long-term care facility employees for coronavirus.
Buchanan County remained at 31 cases, an infection rate of 0.1%. Fayette County remained at 26 cases, an infection rate of 0.1%.
Winneshiek County remained at 23 cases, an infection rate of 0.1%. Grundy County remained at 19 cases, an infection rate of 0.1%.
Floyd County remained at 18 cases and one death, an infection rate of 0.1%. Butler County remained at 15 cases, an infection rate of 0.1%.
Hardin County added one case for 16 cases, an infection rate of 0.09%. Howard County remained at 12 cases for an infection rate of 0.1%.
Franklin County added two cases for 10 cases, an infection rate of 0.1%. Chickasaw County remained at eight cases, an infection rate of 0.07%.
Mitchell County remained at five cases, an infection rate of 0.05%.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.