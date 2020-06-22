UPDATE: WATCH NOW: Motorist stranded in flooded intersection in La Porte City, flood warnings continue

Their neighbor Alice Barr added, "Every time it rains we all cringe."

City officials noted they are under a federal consent decree to improve the capacity of its sanitary sewer lines and have raised storm sewer fees to address drainage concerns. But citywide solutions for the many water problems could be years away.

Elsewhere, high water forced Black Hawk County Conservation to close Black Hawk Park and flash flooding led a dozen rural roads to shut down. Even the Waterloo yard waste site was closed when water overtopped the entrance road.

More thunderstorms and rain are forecast for Monday night, with another chance of showers on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, according to the National Weather Service.

That will likely add to flood warnings already in progress for several Northeast Iowa area rivers and creeks:

-- The Black Hawk Creek, from the Black Hawk County line with Grundy County to the Cedar River in Waterloo, was under a flood warning for moderate flooding. As of 1:45 p.m. Monday, the creek was at 16 feet, which was two feet above flood stage, and projected to rise another foot by Tuesday morning before falling. It was projected to go below flood stage Thursday.