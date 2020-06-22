UPDATE: WATCH NOW: Motorist stranded in flooded intersection in La Porte City, flood warnings continue

WATERLOO -- Heavy rainfall swamped businesses, closed roads and backed up sewers across Black Hawk County Monday.
More than three inches of rainfall were reported at the Waterloo Regional Airport through 7 p.m. Monday after a day that caused problems for homeowners and at least one La Porte City motorist, whose car was swamped by flood waters.
The driver was on Sixth Street when he apparently attempted to drive around flooding near the intersection with Cedar Street and then became stuck in the adjacent lot.
La Porte City police and firefighters were called, and an earth-mover was used to pull the vehicle out of the water. No injuries were reported.
Waterloo Waste Management Services crews worked furiously to install temporary pumps to alleviate overloaded sanitary sewers in known problem areas. But there were multiple reports of flooded basements.
David and Darla Kelly attended Monday's Waterloo City Council meeting to plead for solutions to a problem that has plagued their home on Parkhaven Drive for many years.
The couple lost their finished basement to flooding years ago and still have issues during heavy rains despite installing three backflow prevention devices and a sump pump.
"We know it's a problem that's not just us," Darla Kelly said. "But the stress that it's causing over all of these years, we're contemplating feeling the need to move from our home just because we can't handle it anymore."
Their neighbor Alice Barr added, "Every time it rains we all cringe."
City officials noted they are under a federal consent decree to improve the capacity of its sanitary sewer lines and have raised storm sewer fees to address drainage concerns. But citywide solutions for the many water problems could be years away.
Elsewhere, high water forced Black Hawk County Conservation to close Black Hawk Park and flash flooding led a dozen rural roads to shut down. Even the Waterloo yard waste site was closed when water overtopped the entrance road.
More thunderstorms and rain are forecast for Monday night, with another chance of showers on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, according to the National Weather Service.
That will likely add to flood warnings already in progress for several Northeast Iowa area rivers and creeks:
-- The Black Hawk Creek, from the Black Hawk County line with Grundy County to the Cedar River in Waterloo, was under a flood warning for moderate flooding. As of 1:45 p.m. Monday, the creek was at 16 feet, which was two feet above flood stage, and projected to rise another foot by Tuesday morning before falling. It was projected to go below flood stage Thursday.
-- The Cedar River, from the west fork to the Cedar Falls/Waterloo city limits, was under a flood warning for projected minor flooding. As of 1:45 p.m. Monday, the river was at 87.2 feet, below the 89-foot flood stage, and projected to rise to 91 feet by Wednesday morning before falling. It was projected to go below flood stage Friday.
-- The Cedar River, from the Cedar Falls/Waterloo city limits to Spring Creek near La Porte City, was under a flood warning for projected minor flooding. As of 1:45 p.m. Monday, the river was at 10.7 feet, below the 13-foot flood stage, and projected to rise to 14.5 feet by Wednesday morning before falling. It was projected to go below flood stage Thursday afternoon.
-- The Iowa River, from Timber Creek near Le Grand to Salt Creek near Belle Plaine, was under a flood warning for projected moderate flooding. As of 2 p.m. Monday, the river was at 11.6 feet, below the 12.5-foot flood stage, and projected to rise to 13.3 feet by Thursday afternoon before falling. It was projected to go below flood stage Friday evening.
Black Hawk County and northern Tama County were both under a general flood warning until 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, with the NWS noting that "numerous roads" were flooding and high flows and flooding were occurring along Wolf Creek.
Southern Tama County was under a general flood warning until 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, with high flows along Deer Creek.
Grundy County and northwestern Tama County were under a general flood warning until 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, and southeastern Hardin County and north-central Marshall County were under a general flood warning until 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.
A general flood warning was also in effect for Benton and Buchanan counties until 10 p.m. Monday, according to the NWS. A flash flood watch was in effect for Benton, Buchanan, Clayton and Fayette counties in Northeast Iowa until 7 p.m. Monday.
"Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads," the NWS said. "Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."
