UPDATE: WATCH NOW: Mom, five children escape burning home

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo family escaped to safety after a fire broke out in their home Wednesday morning.
Neighbors called 911 after spotting smoke around 9:20 a.m., and firefighters found flames coming from an upstairs window at 436 Cutler St.
“There was a lot of smoke and fire showing when we arrived,” said Battalion Chief Mike Moore with Waterloo Rescue.
Firefighters rescued a dog from the burning house, Moore said.
The bedroom where the fire started suffered heavy damage, and the fire spread into insulation below the attic space. Moore said the second story had heat and smoke damage, and the lower level had water damage.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, and officials said it doesn’t appear suspicious.
The Red Cross is providing emergency shelter for the woman and five children who lived in the home.
Courier fire videos
WATCH NOW: Courier fire videos
Videos of local fire departments in action at residential fires.
Fire destroyed a former church at 124 Third Ave. NW, Waverly, Iowa, that was in the process of being converted into a home on Monday, Dec. 19,…
Fire gutted a former apartment building at 623 W. Second St., Waterloo, Iowa, on July 7, 2017. No one was home at the time, and it wasn't clea…
Officials are investigating a fire that damaged a Waterloo home Dec. 3, 2019. Neighbors called 911 after noticing a fire on the back porch of …
Crews with Evansdale Fire Rescue were called to a single-family home at 137 Marion St., Evansdale, Iowa, shortly after 1 a.m., June 6, 2018. R…
Fire damaged a garage and a home at 1718 Seneca Ave., Waterloo, Iowa, on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017.
One person was injured when a fire broke out at a home at 623 W. Second St., Waterloo, Iowa, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. Neighbors called 911 …
Firefighters in Waterloo, Iowa, rescued a man from his Jefferson Street apartment after fire broke out around 5 a.m. Feb. 19, 2016.
Fire damaged a two-story duplex at 264 Western Ave., Waterloo, Iowa, on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016.
Fire destroyed a home at 3919 Beaver Ridge Trail, Cedar Falls, Iowa, on Monday, Feb. 5 ,2018. No injuries were reported.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.