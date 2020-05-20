UPDATE: WATCH NOW: Mom, five children escape burning home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo family escaped to safety after a fire broke out in their home Wednesday morning.

Neighbors called 911 after spotting smoke around 9:20 a.m., and firefighters found flames coming from an upstairs window at 436 Cutler St.

“There was a lot of smoke and fire showing when we arrived,” said Battalion Chief Mike Moore with Waterloo Rescue.

Firefighters rescued a dog from the burning house, Moore said.

The bedroom where the fire started suffered heavy damage, and the fire spread into insulation below the attic space. Moore said the second story had heat and smoke damage, and the lower level had water damage.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, and officials said it doesn’t appear suspicious.

The Red Cross is providing emergency shelter for the woman and five children who lived in the home.

