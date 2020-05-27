UPDATE: WATCH NOW: 595 new coronavirus cases, 21 new deaths; huge spike in Buena Vista Co.

DES MOINES -- State health officials reported 595 new cases of coronavirus and 21 new deaths from COVID-19 as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health hasn't recorded that high of a daily case count since May 7, when there were 655 cases.
More than 400 of Wednesday's new cases were from Buena Vista County alone, which now has 675 cases and an infection rate of 3.4% by population, the highest rate in the state.
When asked if the large jump in Buena Vista County's numbers was due to an outbreak at a Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Storm Lake, Gov. Kim Reynolds said it didn't yet qualify as an outbreak, which the state defines in workplaces as 10% or more of the workforce.
She was pressed by reporters Wednesday on why IDPH did not include workplace outbreaks on the state's website, which only lists long-term care facility outbreaks.
At first, Reynolds defended not including the information, saying employees themselves were alerted if they were in contact with others who had tested positive, and that was sufficient.
"But I hear you," she said toward the end of the briefing. "We can take a look at our local partners to see if there’s a better way we can inform Iowans of what’s going on, because that serves us all."
State officials never declared an outbreak at Tyson Fresh Meats in Waterloo, though Black Hawk County officials eventually did, on April 17.
Tyson voluntarily closed the Waterloo plant April 22, but by then, the damage had been done: A total of 1,031 cases were eventually recorded among the Waterloo plant's 2,700 workers.
Iowa remained at 13th in the nation on Wednesday among all 50 states and the District of Columbia in cases per capita. It remained 21st in the nation in deaths per capita.
Adding Black Hawk County’s totals to the state’s, 18,492 people in 98 of Iowa’s 99 counties have tested positive for coronavirus, or 0.59% of the state’s population, of which 9,859 have recovered. Only Decatur County along the Missouri border has no positive cases recorded.
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the state had 485 deaths in 35 counties. More than 2.6% of Iowans who have tested positive for coronavirus have died, with 46% of those over the age of 80 and 41% between 61 and 80.
The state currently records 37 outbreaks in long-term care facilities in 17 counties, amounting to 1,606 cases and nine new deaths for 257 deaths among residents and staff.
Two Iowa counties have now had 3% or more of their population test positive for coronavirus: Buena Vista and Louisa counties.
Four Iowa counties -- Crawford, Marshall, Tama and Woodbury -- have had 2% or more of their population test positive, while another three are over 1%: Black Hawk, Muscatine and Wapello counties.
Ten counties have had 10 or more COVID-19 deaths: Black Hawk, Dallas, Dubuque, Jasper, Linn, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Tama and Woodbury counties.
The state continued to have a 13.1% positive test rate. The World Health Organization recommends a positive test rate of 10% or less as an adequate testing rate.
The Black Hawk County Health Department reported 13 more cases Wednesday and two more death Thursday for a total of 1,935 cases and 43 deaths, an infection rate of 1.5% and a fatality rate of 2.2%.
Black Hawk County has four long-term care facility outbreaks: Harmony House added two cases for 91 cases and 22 recovered among residents and staff; Friendship Village remained at 47 cases and 16 recovered; Pillar of the Cedar Valley remained at 19 cases with two recovered; and NewAldaya Lifescapes remained at 17 cases with seven recovered.
Tama County added three cases and one death for 400 cases and 24 deaths, an infection rate of 2.4%.
Tama County has two long-term care outbreaks: Sunnycrest Nursing Center added four cases for a total of eight cases, and Westbrook Acres added three cases for a total of 44 cases with 16 recovered.
Allamakee County added one case for 119 cases and four deaths, an infection rate of 0.8%.
Bremer County remained at 67 cases and six deaths, an infection rate of 0.2%.
Though administrators at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Communities say their outbreak has been over since May 14, the state still classifies the facility as having an active outbreak, with 30 cases and 25 recovered.
A state coronavirus strike team was in Waverly Wednesday and Thursday to specifically test long-term care facility employees for coronavirus. Reynolds said it could test up to 1,100 employees.
"We have deployed strike teams where virus activity is increasing," she said.
IDPH dropped Buchanan County down one case to 31 cases, an infection rate of 0.1%. Officials have said previously cases can be dropped due to errors in reporting a county of origin.
Fayette County remained at 26 cases, an infection rate of 0.1%.
Winneshiek County remained at 23 cases, an infection rate of 0.1%. Grundy County remained at 19 cases, an infection rate of 0.1%.
Floyd County remained at 18 cases and one death, an infection rate of 0.1%. Butler County remained at 15 cases, an infection rate of 0.1%.
Hardin County added two cases for 15 cases, an infection rate of 0.08%. Howard County remained at 12 cases for an infection rate of 0.1%.
Chickasaw County remained at eight cases, an infection rate of 0.07%. Franklin County had eight cases, an infection rate of 0.08%.
Mitchell County added one case for five cases, an infection rate of 0.05%.
