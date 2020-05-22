UPDATE: WATCH NOW: 18 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 450 new cases

The state has a 13.7% positive test rate, lower than Wednesday's 13.9% and trending downward for the past week. The World Health Organization recommends a positive test rate of 10% or less to be an adequate testing rate.

Five Iowa counties have had 2% or more of their population test positive: Crawford, Louisa, Marshall, Tama and Woodbury counties. Another three are over 1%: Black Hawk, Muscatine and Wapello counties.

Nine counties have had 10 or more COVID-19 deaths: Black Hawk, Dallas, Dubuque, Jasper, Linn, Muscatine, Polk, Tama and Woodbury counties.

The Black Hawk County Health Department reported 17 more cases Friday for a total of 1,894 cases and 37 deaths.

Adding Black Hawk County’s totals to the state’s, 16,647 people in 98 of Iowa’s 99 counties have tested positive for coronavirus, or 0.53% of the state’s population, with 8,858 Iowans recovered. Only Decatur County along the Missouri border has no positive cases recorded.

The county has four long-term care facility outbreaks, but none added new cases Friday. Harmony House remained at 89 cases among residents and staff, Friendship Village was at 47 cases, Pillar of the Cedar Valley was at 19 cases, and NewAldaya Lifescapes was at 17 cases.