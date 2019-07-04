{{featured_button_text}}
Fireworks

Fireworks will light up the sky tonight.

WATERLOO — Looking for somewhere to go to watch fireworks this holiday? Many communities have moved them to their town celebrations or to weekends.

Here is a rundown of fireworks displays in the area.

Independence: July 4 at 10 p.m. over the Wapsipinicon River

Reinbeck: July 4 at dusk at Elmwood Park.

Garwin: July 5 at 9:45 p.m., from the east side of town.

Shell Rock: July 5 at 10 p.m. behind Waverly-Shell Rock elementary school. Rain date is July 6.

Waterloo: July 6 at the RiverLoop Amphitheater in Waterloo. Music at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.

Dunkerton: July 19 during Dunkerton Days downtown after dark. Prior events include live music by Wildcard, a bean bag tournament and car show. The celebration also has events the following day, including a parade, mud volleyball and live music at 9 p.m. A full list of events, times and locations can be found on their Facebook page.

Grundy Center: July 20 at dusk at the Grundy County fairgrounds.

Hudson: July 20 during Hudson Days, after dark on Beech Nut Golf Course.

Sumner: July 20 during Sumner Days, after dark at the Sumner Cub Park.

Waverly: July 20 at 10 p.m. during Heritage Days at Bremer County fairgrounds.

Denver: Aug. 16 during Denver Days at 9:30 p.m. at Denver High School.

