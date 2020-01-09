UPDATE: 1,200 volunteers sought for Pack the Dome: Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service

CEDAR FALLS — The UNI-Dome will host the the Pack The Dome: Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service on Jan. 20. The event is expected to be the single largest volunteer event ever held in the Cedar Valley.
Participants are invited to help assemble food for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s BackPack Program. The BackPack Program aims to provide meals for the 13,680 children experiencing hunger in northeast Iowa. Last year the Northeast Iowa Food Bank distributed 150,000 BackPacks across its 16-county service area.
“With more community support and a larger venue, our goal is to assemble 40,000 BackPacks this year,” said Barb Prather, executive director of food bank. “That’s nearly double what we did last year, which is why we are looking for 1,200 volunteers to help us accomplish this.”
A number of organizations in the Cedar Valley are making this event possible, including John Deere, Volunteer Center for Cedar Valley, the University of Northern Iowa’s Office of Community Engagement, Service and Leadership Council, and Panther Pantry, UAW Local 838 and Coca Cola.
“In the Cedar Valley roughly 17% of children are food insecure, the Food Bank’s BackPack program helps in bridging that gap for our communities children. John Deere’s citizenship centers around actions to impact world hunger, local economic & community development, and education. This opportunity to Pack the Dome is a wonderful way to put John Deere’s citizenship vision into action, honor Dr. King, unite people from different walks of life together to build a stronger community supporting children—the future of our community,” said Heather Bishop, manager of John Deere Engine Works.
The event is open to the public. Participants are welcome to bring and donate jars of peanut butter as they sign in.
For more information, or to sign up for the “Pack The Dome: Martin Luther King Jr National Day of Service” visit https://vccv.galaxydigital.com/aem.
