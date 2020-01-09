UPDATE: 1,200 volunteers sought for Pack the Dome: Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service

CEDAR FALLS — The UNI-Dome will host the the Pack The Dome: Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service on Jan. 20. The event is expected to be the single largest volunteer event ever held in the Cedar Valley.

Participants are invited to help assemble food for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s BackPack Program. The BackPack Program aims to provide meals for the 13,680 children experiencing hunger in northeast Iowa. Last year the Northeast Iowa Food Bank distributed 150,000 BackPacks across its 16-county service area.

“With more community support and a larger venue, our goal is to assemble 40,000 BackPacks this year,” said Barb Prather, executive director of food bank. “That’s nearly double what we did last year, which is why we are looking for 1,200 volunteers to help us accomplish this.”

A number of organizations in the Cedar Valley are making this event possible, including John Deere, Volunteer Center for Cedar Valley, the University of Northern Iowa’s Office of Community Engagement, Service and Leadership Council, and Panther Pantry, UAW Local 838 and Coca Cola.