WATERLOO — Nearly 100 veterans from three wars on three continents were honored with a flight to the nation’s Capitol on Tuesday.
The 24th Cedar Valley Honor Flight transported 97 veterans and their companions to Washington, D.C., in recognition of their service.
A sea of white hats sported by Honor Flight participants filled Waterloo Regional Airport early Tuesday.
As the Miami Air jet took flight, World War II veteran Ray Averill, 92, of Cedar Falls, gazed out his window. He was accompanied by his guardian on the flight, Janet Kellum, his next-door neighbor.
Averill joined the Navy in 1945, following his father, Merl Averill, who was serving in the Army in Europe. He dropped out of school to enlist.
“I was a gung-ho kid,” Averill said.
He never saw combat. He was aboard the destroyer USS Hobby in the middle of the Pacific steaming toward Tokyo Bay when the war ended. His ship turned around and headed back to the states.
Averill was one of three World War II veterans on the flight. There are fewer WWII veterans on each trip as the years take their toll.
Averill was the youngest of the three World War II veterans at 92. He rarely sat during the trip.
“It’s tiring, but it’s great,” Averill said.
The oldest WWII vet was Henry Bast of Cedar Falls. He’s 98 and enlisted in the Iowa National Guard on Feb. 10, 1941, months before the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Bast was accompanied on the Honor Flight by his son, William.
Bast joined the Headquarters Company of the 33rd Infantry Regiment in Cedar Falls at age 19.
He was training at Camp Claiborne in Louisiana when Pearl Harbor was bombed. He and his fellow soldiers were immediately assigned to protect nearby oil storage depots from sabotage.
Bast’s National Guard unit was one of the first federalized during the war. By the time the war ended, Bast has visited Ireland, Italy and Tunisia in North Africa as a radio operator.
“I was overseas for three years,” Bast said.
He was excited to have his son accompany him on the Honor Flight. Bast has been to the nation’s capitol before and wanted to experience it with his son.
Vincent Kenneally, 96, of Strawberry Point, served in the infantry from 1942 to 1947, all but three months of it overseas. He primarily was in the Pacific theater, serving in Hawaii and Guadalcanal.
After the war, he taught other soldiers about guerrilla war tactics and booby traps.
The veterans and their guardians had the chance to witness the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and view the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the Lincoln Memorial.
Rep. Abby Finkenauer greeted veterans at the World War II Memorial, shaking hands, taking photos and speaking with the honorees near the Iowa marker.
The majority of veterans on the trip served during the Vietnam era.
Gerald Cowger, 78, served in the early 1960s prior to the actual Vietnam War but had friends who died in the conflict.
When the buses stopped near the Vietnam Memorial Wall he looked for and found the name of his friend Don McGrane, who died in 1968. McGrane was in the U.S. Navy.
McGrane died when his helicopter was shot down during a rescue mission.
“This is a worthwhile trip,” Cowger said.
