WATERLOO -- Well over a century of memories and knowledge of conflicts on three continents took off to be honored in the nation’s Capitol on Tuesday morning.
The Cedar Valley Honor Flight took 97 veterans from three different conflicts to Washington, D.C., in remembrance of their service.
A sea of white hats signifying the Honor Flight filled Waterloo Regional Airport and later a Miami Air jet.
As the flight took off, World War II veteran Ray Averill, 92, of Cedar Falls, looked out the window as the plane climbed. He was accompanied by his guardian on the flight, Janet Kellum, his next-door neighbor.
Averill joined the Navy in 1945 and followed his father, Merl Averill, who was serving in the Army in Europe. He dropped out of school to enlist.
“I was a gung-ho kid,” Averill said.
He never saw combat. By the time he was trained and on the USS Hobby in the middle of the Pacific heading toward Tokyo Bay, the war ended and his ship turned around to head back to the states.
Averill is one of three World War II veterans on the flight. There aren’t many WWII veterans left as the years take their toll.
Averill is the youngest of the three World War II veterans at 92.
The oldest is Henry Bast of Cedar Falls. He’s 98 and enlisted in the Iowa National Guard on Feb. 10, 1941, months before the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Bast was accompanied on the Honor Flight by his son, William.
Bast was in the Headquarters Company of the 33rd Infantry Regiment in Cedar Falls at age 19.
He was training at Camp Claiborne in Louisiana when Pearl Harbor was bombed. He and his fellow soldiers were immediately assigned to protect nearby oil deposits from sabotage.
Bast’s National Guard unit was one of the first federalized during the war. By the time the war ended, Bast has visited Ireland, Italy and Tunisia in North Africa as a radio operator.
“I was overseas for three years,” Bast said.
Bast was excited to have he son along for the Honor Flight. Bast has been to the nation's capitol before and wants to experience it with his son.
Vincent Kenneally, 96, of Strawberry Point, served in the Infantry from 1942 to 1947. He served all but three months of it overseas. He primarily was in the Pacific serving in Hawaii and Guadalcanal.
After the war, he taught other soldiers about guerrilla war tactics and booby traps.
During the trip Rep. Abby Finkenauer greeted veterans at the World War II memorial. She shook hands, took photos and spoke with the veterans near the Iowa marker of the memorial.
