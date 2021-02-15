UPDATE: Utilities urge customers to conserve as some in Iowa see rolling blackouts

The storm was part of a massive system that brought snow, sleet and freezing rain to the southern Plains and was spreading across the Ohio Valley and to the Northeast. The Southwest Power Pool, a group of utilities across 14 states, called for rolling outages because the supply of reserve energy had been exhausted. Much of western Iowa is serviced by the Southwest Power Pool.

In the Cedar Valley, natural gas customers are asked to take as many of these steps as possible:

Turn your thermostat down at least five degrees from your normal setting.

Replace dirty furnace filters.

Avoid running gas fireplaces and other appliances such as garage or bonus space heaters.

Check window latches, secure all doors and turn off ventilation fans after use.

Look for other opportunities within your home to lessen the use of natural gas during this short period.

“We are asking our community to work together to minimize the impact of this extreme weather event. Every conservation effort by our customers reduces the cost to the community,” Bernard said.

The high in Waterloo on Monday was -2 degrees, which was a record cold high, said Mark Schnackenberg, chief meteorologist at KWWL-TV. The previous record of -1 was set in 1936.