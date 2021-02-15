UPDATE: Utilities urge customers to conserve as some in Iowa see rolling blackouts

As temperatures locally failed to climb above zero Monday, Cedar Falls Utilities and MidAmerican Energy joined utilities from across the Midwest to ask customers to conserve natural gas until at least Friday.
At least one Iowa utility, Corn Belt Power Cooperative based in Humboldt, was warning customers to prepare for intermittent power outages lasting 45 minutes.
Record-setting cold across the United States has increased demand for natural gas used to heat homes and businesses. In addition, natural gas wells are freezing in the southwest and limiting supply.
“This is an unprecedented weather event impacting natural gas utility customers throughout the Midwest,” said Steve Bernard, CFU general manager, in a news release.
Energy companies in Missouri also began implementing rolling power outages Monday in response to overwhelming demand for power.
A sprawling blast of winter weather across the U.S. plunged Texas into an unusually snowy emergency Monday that knocked out power for more than 2 million people.
As nightfall threatened to plummet temperatures again into single digits, officials warned that homes still without power would likely not have heat until at least Tuesday, as frustration mounted and the state’s electric grid came under growing demand and criticism.
The storm was part of a massive system that brought snow, sleet and freezing rain to the southern Plains and was spreading across the Ohio Valley and to the Northeast. The Southwest Power Pool, a group of utilities across 14 states, called for rolling outages because the supply of reserve energy had been exhausted. Much of western Iowa is serviced by the Southwest Power Pool.
In the Cedar Valley, natural gas customers are asked to take as many of these steps as possible:
- Turn your thermostat down at least five degrees from your normal setting.
- Replace dirty furnace filters.
- Avoid running gas fireplaces and other appliances such as garage or bonus space heaters.
- Check window latches, secure all doors and turn off ventilation fans after use.
- Look for other opportunities within your home to lessen the use of natural gas during this short period.
“We are asking our community to work together to minimize the impact of this extreme weather event. Every conservation effort by our customers reduces the cost to the community,” Bernard said.
The high in Waterloo on Monday was -2 degrees, which was a record cold high, said Mark Schnackenberg, chief meteorologist at KWWL-TV. The previous record of -1 was set in 1936.
Temperatures were forecast to fall as low as -20 degrees overnight, with a high Tuesday of 2 degrees. Things will gradually warm up as the week progresses, with a high of 12 on Wednesday and temperatures in the 20s by the weekend.