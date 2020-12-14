UPDATE: University of Iowa administers state’s first COVID-19 vaccine

So even after he completes his two-dose vaccination course, Jackson said he’ll keep up his safety protocols as is being urged by researchers.

“And I want to set a good example for my neighbors and my loved ones and my family,” he said.

Nathaniel Shekem also accepted the invitation to get vaccinated. As a physician assistant in the emergency department, Shekem sees COVID-19 patients daily and worked through early unknowns about the virus by being diligent about his personal protective gear.

“I think that there really must be something to mask wearing,” he said. “I don’t even think I’ve had a cold since February.”

After his vaccination, Shekem called it a “piece of cake” comparable to a typical flu shot.

“I felt very comfortable going into it, just knowing that so many people that are much smarter than I am have given it the go-ahead,” he said, adding, “I was excited to be part of this first day. I’m a big proponent of science, and when I got the opportunity to come today, I kind of jumped all over it. It will be exciting to talk about this years down the road.”