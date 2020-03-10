UPDATE: Universities eye remote learning; students may be sent home for the year

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones may take three to six weeks to get better.

Thirteen Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, 12 in Johnson County after traveling on an Egyptian cruise.

They were part of a 21-person group of Iowans on the cruise. The remaining nine are being monitored by the Iowa Department of Public Health. Those infected are recovering at home.

State health investigators have determined the Egyptian cruise passengers have had limited interaction in their communities since returning home and haven’t attended any large public events, meaning their potential risk to others is considered low.

The 13th Iowan who tested positive is a Panera Bread restaurant worker in Council Bluffs. The woman, who had recently traveled from California, was recovering at her home. She is between 41 and 60 years old and has some underlying health conditions.