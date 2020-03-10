UPDATE: Universities eye remote learning; students may be sent home for the year

CEDAR FALLS — The Iowa Board of Regents has asked its three public universities to “move as quickly as possible to deliver instruction virtually” amid rapidly-escalating concerns over coronavirus.
More details about how each campus will handle the rest of this spring semester will be provided Thursday, according to a statement from Board of Regents President Mike Richards.
“It is important for students, faculty, and staff to prepare for this eventuality this week prior to spring break,” Richards said.
It’s unclear whether the directive will include the University of Iowa College of Medicine.
The news came as the state announced five additional presumptive positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus in Iowa residents, pushing the total to 13.
Earlier Tuesday, Grinnell became the state’s first college to send students home for the rest of the semester due to the spreading coronavirus.
In a message to his campus, Grinnell President Raynard S. Kington directed all 1,700 students students to “make plans to go home for spring break and finish the semester there.”
Spring break at the private college begins Saturday — as it does at the University of Northern Iowa, UI, and Iowa State University. Kington said all students should be off campus by March 23. Grinnell also canceled all athletic events for the rest of the semester and may cancel its commencement ceremony May 18.
Cruise news
Also Tuesday, state officials said 22 Iowans are among the thousands of passengers and crew who were quarantined on a cruise ship docked in Northern California, and most of them are preparing to return home.
LaVina Fuller, 83, of Cedar Falls, was one of those Iowans aboard the Grand Princess. Her granddaughter, Ally Latta of Cedar Falls, told The Courier Monday night that her grandmother and five relatives traveling on the same ship had all disembarked in Oakland, California, and were being quarantined at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California.
At least 21 of the roughly 3,500 passengers and crew on board the Grand Princess have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, officials said.
Four of the Iowans won’t immediately return home, but the other 18 will be flown back on a government-chartered flight, Gov. Kim Reynolds said. None of them currently have symptoms of the disease, but they will be screened for it before they board the plane and again when they arrive.
They live in various communities in Iowa and will be quarantined at home.
The virus has infected more than 700 people in the U.S. and killed at least 27, with one state after another recording its first infections in quick succession.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones may take three to six weeks to get better.
Thirteen Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, 12 in Johnson County after traveling on an Egyptian cruise.
They were part of a 21-person group of Iowans on the cruise. The remaining nine are being monitored by the Iowa Department of Public Health. Those infected are recovering at home.
State health investigators have determined the Egyptian cruise passengers have had limited interaction in their communities since returning home and haven’t attended any large public events, meaning their potential risk to others is considered low.
The 13th Iowan who tested positive is a Panera Bread restaurant worker in Council Bluffs. The woman, who had recently traveled from California, was recovering at her home. She is between 41 and 60 years old and has some underlying health conditions.
All of the other infected people are between 61 and 80 years old. All of those who tested positive are recovering at their homes and are in isolation.
Reynolds said the number of tests and positive cases will likely continue to rise, so the state is moving from prevention to mitigation of the disease.
Mortality rates
Also Tuesday, IDPH medical director Dr. Caitlin Pedati said the mortality rate was still largely unknown, but older adults and those with chronic underlying conditions “do seem to be affected more severely.”
She said pregnant women did not appear to be at higher risk, but those in long-term care facilities and institutions are. She noted everyone is encouraged to prevent the spread of viruses like COVID-19 by washing their hands with soap, covering their cough and staying home and away from public gatherings if presenting symptoms.
“I know it sounds really simplistic, but those are ultimately going to help limit the spread of viruses in the community,” she said.
Hospital restrictions
UnityPoint Health on Tuesday announced it would limit patient visitations due to COVID-19 and widespread influenza at its Waterloo, Marshalltown, Grundy Center and Sumner locations.
That followed MercyOne’s announcement Monday that it would implement visitor restrictions in Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Oelwein to prevent the spread of the flu.
UnityPoint will limit visitors to two adults per patient at a time, bar visitors under the age of 18 unless they’re an immediate family member and are "essential for the patient’s well-being,” and bar visitors showing symptoms like fever, cough or runny nose.
MercyOne will ask visitors if they are experiencing fever, cough, sore throat, vomiting and/or diarrhea. Individuals experiencing symptoms will be asked to not visit patients.
MercyOne staff and volunteers who have not had a flu shot will be required to wear a mask.
“The masking requirement will continue until the community influenza rates have lowered,” the MercyOne statement read, adding, “These visitor restrictions are not related to reported cases of COVID-19.”