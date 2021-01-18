 Skip to main content
UPDATE: UNI free tax program out for 2021. Here's where you can go instead
UPDATE: UNI free tax program out for 2021. Here's where you can go instead

CEDAR FALLS — A long-running program in which accounting students provide free tax help to low- to moderate-income residents has been suspended due to the pandemic, though another option in the area is available beginning Feb. 8.

The University of Northern Iowa’s College of Business Administration announced it would not hold its annual Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program in 2021 “out of caution and concern for our students, faculty and clients,” according to department head Joseph Ugrin.

VITA, sponsored by the Internal Revenue Service for the last half-century, provides free tax preparation services to those making less than $57,000 per year, those with disabilities and those who have limited English speaking skills.

“It’s unfortunate we can’t have the site open at UNI this year,” Ugrin said.

The Black Hawk County Health Department continues to classify the county as “high” risk in terms of the coronavirus, meaning there were more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents in the last week and more than a 10% positive testing rate in the last two weeks.

Ugrin declined to answer questions about how long the program had been running at UNI or how many taxpayers would be affected by the cancellation of this year's service, writing in emails to The Courier that he disagreed with UNI's decision to announce the program's cancellation in the first place, and said he preferred to talk about "positive things we are doing in the department" instead.

“Students continue to have a wide range of other internship opportunities they can engage in instead of VITA, so negative impact on students is marginal,” Ugrin wrote.

It’s likely that hundreds or even thousands of residents may be affected. United Way of East Central Iowa — which runs the VITA programs in Linn and Jones counties — notes on its website it helped 2,908 residents in Linn County file tax returns in 2019.

According to the IRS, no other VITA providers are operating in 2021 within a 100-mile radius of the Cedar Valley, though IRS Free File can be found at irs.gov.

The Retired Volunteer Senior Program, or RSVP, which is a program of the Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley, will continue filing free tax returns this year, though COVID-19 as well as IRS deadlines moving back have changed things in 2021.

The program, technically under the IRS' Tax Counseling for the Elderly and overseen by the AARP, is actually open to anyone, regardless of age or income, said Jo Van Gerpen, district coordinator for AARP Foundation Tax Aide.

Their Independence site is closed this year due to COVID-19, and several others are delayed until February because of IRS delays.

"It's really thrown a kink in things," Van Gerpen said.

Nevertheless, sites at Westminster Presbyterian Church and The Salvation Army, both in Waterloo, and First Methodist Church in Cedar Falls will be open beginning Feb. 8 for drop-off service, she said. Another site will open at the Waverly Public Library when it reopens to the public.

Most returns that don't involve calculating depreciation or cost of goods sold will be accepted, Van Gerpen said. Volunteers are also not able to handle returns from active duty military members or ministers due to the tax complexity, she said.

Those interested can call for an appointment at 319-334-1019 or by visiting www.vccv.org/taxaide.

