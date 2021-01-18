UPDATE: UNI free tax program out for 2021. Here's where you can go instead

CEDAR FALLS — A long-running program in which accounting students provide free tax help to low- to moderate-income residents has been suspended due to the pandemic, though another option in the area is available beginning Feb. 8.

The University of Northern Iowa’s College of Business Administration announced it would not hold its annual Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program in 2021 “out of caution and concern for our students, faculty and clients,” according to department head Joseph Ugrin.

VITA, sponsored by the Internal Revenue Service for the last half-century, provides free tax preparation services to those making less than $57,000 per year, those with disabilities and those who have limited English speaking skills.

“It’s unfortunate we can’t have the site open at UNI this year,” Ugrin said.

The Black Hawk County Health Department continues to classify the county as “high” risk in terms of the coronavirus, meaning there were more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents in the last week and more than a 10% positive testing rate in the last two weeks.