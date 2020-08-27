UPDATE: UNI applauds order to close bars; College Hill warns it won't work

Reynolds said the statewide level of positive COVID-19 cases among Iowans aged 19 to 24 has increased by 23% with dramatic spikes in Johnson and Story counties. Johnson County saw a jump in positive cases of 58% in the last 14 days and 69% in the past seven days while Story County’s numbers were up 67% over the last 14 days and 74% in the past week.

“Really the data is compelling,” she said, adding that her emergency action is intended to balance various factors in the face of increasing virus activity that threatens to increase hospitalization rates, impact staffing in health care facilities and schools and cause other workforce issues.

Reynolds said case investigation will identify problem areas going forward, and "enforcement mechanisms" would be in place.

"My hope is that we'll be able to dial back these restrictions in the near future," Reynolds said, though a timeline for that was not immediately discussed. "But if they (college students) simply move large-scale parties and other high-risk activity elsewhere, then we're going to be prepared to do more."

“We’re fully ready to take additional action if necessary,” the governor added. “We want to make sure that we get in front of this especially as we move into the flu season.”