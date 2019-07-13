CEDAR FALLS – Work continues on a two-year project at Iowa 58 and Viking Road in Cedar Falls.
Beginning at 8 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting, a traffic shift will occur on Viking Road, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s New Hampton construction office.
Viking Road traffic is currently in a head-to-head traffic pattern on the existing roadway but will be shifted onto the newly completed portion of roadway and bridge in a head-to-head pattern to allow the south half of the bridge to be built. During the traffic switch, the intersection will be closed, and traffic detoured using Greenhill Road, Hudson Road, and the detour currently in place for Ridgeway Avenue.
Also on Monday during the switch, Viking Road will be closed between Nordic Drive and Andrea Drive. The intersection will open to traffic at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
During the closure, motorists will be detoured to Hudson Road and Greenhill Road. For access to the businesses on Viking Road east of 58, motorists will be detoured to Prairie Parkway and Cedar Heights Drive.
The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.
